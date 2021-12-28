‘Spider-Man’ another hit

Home » World

The hit new “Spider-Man” became the first billion-dollar-grossing film of the pandemic era over the Christmas weekend, reaching the milestone while holding firmly to the North American box office top spot, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Sunday.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” British star Tom Holland’s third solo outing in the wildly popular role, has grossed US$467.3 million in North America and US$587 million internationally, raking in more than US$1 billion over 12 days and proving analysts’ predictions that it could reach the milestone sum.

It rocketed to that benchmark at a speed only matched by 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” according to industry outlet Variety, and comes even as the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant casts a pall over holiday outings worldwide.

Sony’s latest instalment to the comic-inspired series took an estimated US$81.5 million in North America for the three days over the Christmas weekend, holding its top spot after scoring the third-biggest domestic opening of all time with more than US$260 million, smashing early estimates.

Its debut box office sales trailed only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” (US$357 million) and the previous year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” (US$258 million), according to the BoxOfficeMojo website.

With an estimated US$23.8 million, “Sing 2,” Universal’s animated jukebox musical follow-up to “Sing,” was this weekend’s runner-up.