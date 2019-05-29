Advanced Search

May 29, 2019

Home » World

Spurious liquor kills 5

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 May 29, 2019 | Print Edition

Five people died and 19 were being treated in hospital after drinking spurious liquor in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a district official said yesterday. The victims fell ill after consuming the liquor on Monday and were taken to a hospital, where three of them died, Udai Bhanu Tripathi, district magistrate said, adding that two more died en route.

World
