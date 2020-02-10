Storm Ciara wreaks havoc on northern Europe

Home » World

TRAINS, flights and ferries have been canceled and weather warnings issued across the British Isles and northern Europe yesterday as a storm with hurricane-strength winds battered the region.

Storm Ciara, named by the Met Office national weather agency, was expected to bring winds of up to 145 kilometers per hour as well as heavy rains. The agency has issued 123 emergency flood warnings and 159 flood watch alerts. Gusts of 138 kph were recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

At least 10 British rail companies released “do not travel” warnings, and nearly 20 others told passengers to expect delays. The strong winds damaged electrical wires and littered train tracks with broken tree limbs and other debris, including a family trampoline.

Several airlines at London’s Heathrow Airport consolidated flights to reduce the number cancelled by heavy winds. British Airways offered to reschedule flights for domestic and European flights out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines canceled flights as well.

The Humber Bridge near Hull in northern England restricted traffic due to high winds, banning high-sided trucks and camper vehicles. High waves in the Irish Sea and English Channel forced ferry companies to cancel trips, and the English port of Dover suspended services.

Cultural and sporting events across the British Isles were canceled, including a race in London expected to draw 25,000 runners and the opening ceremony of Galway’s “Year of Culture” reign.

Breaking with her usual Sunday tradition, Queen Elizabeth did not attend church in Sandringham because of the winds.

A cow was spotted on the A29 highway after high winds blew down fences.

In Ireland, an estimated 10,000 homes farms and businesses were without power. The country’s national weather agency, Met Eireann, warned a combination of high tides, high seas and stormy conditions had created a significant risk of coastal flooding, particularly along the west coast.

On the European mainland, Germany’s national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, said it was canceling long-distance trains to destinations most at risk from the storm, including Emden and Norddeich in Germany’s northwestern corner, the northern city of Kiel and the North Sea island of Sylt.