Storm kills at least 20 in Philippines

AT least 20 people have been killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines, and about 13,000 shanties and houses damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm.

Goni blasted into Catanduanes province at dawn on Sunday as a super typhoon with sustained winds of 225 kilometers per hour and gusts of 280kph. But the storm weakened considerably after making landfall and shifted direction to spare the capital, Manila, before moving into the South China Sea.

The Philippines’ disaster agency yesterday reported that death toll from Typhoon Goni, one of the most powerful typhoons in the world this year, has increased to 20. Albay and Catanduanes, provinces located south of the capital Manila, accounted for all deaths.

Catanduanes, an island province of more than 260,000 people that is often lashed by Pacific storms, was isolated after losing power and communications due to Goni and another typhoon that had hit a week earlier. But officials there managed to connect to the outside world yesterday after disaster-response authorities flew to the devastated island with satellite phones.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua and other officials said at least five people drowned and four were injured in the typhoon, which whipped up 5-meter storm surges. About 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away when the typhoon slammed into the province, they said. Many residents fled to safety from their homes as the typhoon approached.

About 80 percent of the electric posts on the island were toppled and roads linking the province’s 11 towns remained impassable to vehicles, Cua said.

An army general on the island appealed for more troops to help distribute food packs and water to residents. He added that the army camp was destroyed by the typhoon and soldiers have camped out at the airport, which remained open.

The Philippines is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.