November 27, 2018

Strawberry contamination

Source: AFP | 00:16 UTC+8 November 27, 2018 | Print Edition

A NEEDLE has been found in a strawberry in New Zealand, the second incident to hit the country two months after a contamination crisis erupted in Australia. The needle was found over the weekend in a punnet sold in the South Island town of Geraldine. The supermarket owner Garry Sheed said he had taken all strawberries off the shelves but would not comment on whether the punnet was from Australia or New Zealand.

World
