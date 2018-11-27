The story appears on
Page A10
November 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Strawberry contamination
A NEEDLE has been found in a strawberry in New Zealand, the second incident to hit the country two months after a contamination crisis erupted in Australia. The needle was found over the weekend in a punnet sold in the South Island town of Geraldine. The supermarket owner Garry Sheed said he had taken all strawberries off the shelves but would not comment on whether the punnet was from Australia or New Zealand.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.