Sudan military rulers warn over ‘chaos’

Sudan’s ruling military council warned that it would not allow “chaos” after four people were killed in violence that broke out over an agreement on a political transition reached by the generals and protest groups.

Heavy gunfire was heard in the capital Khartoum into Monday night but it was not clear who triggered the violence.

One policeman and three protesters were killed and many other demonstrators were wounded, state TV said.

The Transitional Military Council, which took over after the army overthrew long-ruling President Omar al-Bashir last month, blamed the violence on saboteurs who were unhappy with the transition deal.

“Behind this are groups that ... are working hard to abort any progress in negotiations.”

TMC said it would not allow citizens’ safety to be jeopardized. “Neither the (paramilitary) Rapid Support Forces or the army will fire one shot at our protesting brothers, but we repeat: We do not allow chaos,” it said.

Protesters said counter-revolutionaries linked to Bashir incited Monday’s violence. The deaths were the first linked to protests in Khartoum in several weeks.

The military council and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces opposition alliance said on Monday they had agreed to a power structure for the transition following Bashir’s removal and arrest.