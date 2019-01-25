Sunflowers wilt so painting to stay in Amsterdam museum

Home » World

THE Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam said yesterday that its version of “Sunflowers” will no longer be exhibited elsewhere after restoration work showed it was in a “fragile” condition.

The museum in the Dutch capital is one of only five in the world with a version of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpiece, and it rarely goes abroad, with the last time being in 2014.

But international experts involved in the restoration said that even that was too much for the 130-year-old painting, meaning it will now “stay at home in Amsterdam.”

“An important conclusion of the research is that the soil and paint layers are stable, but very sensitive to vibrations and changes in air humidity and temperature,” said Axel Rueger, director of Van Gogh Museum.

“It is therefore important that the painting is moved as little as possible and remains in a stable climate. To avoid taking any risks, the museum has decided that it will no longer be possible to let ‘Sunflowers’ travel.”

The restoration found that the painting was “stable but fragile,” the museum said.

It will go back on display in February.

“Sunflowers” has been lent out only six times since the museum opened in 1973 with the last time to the National Gallery in London in 2014, so it could hang next to that museum’s own version.

The other versions are in the Neue Pinakothek in Munich, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Seiji Togo Memorial Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Museum of Art in Tokyo.

The Tokyo version briefly set the record for the world’s most expensive artwork when it was sold to a Japanese firm in 1987 for US$40 million, before losing the crown a few months later to Van Gogh’s “Irises.”

The Dutch master painted a series of “Sunflowers” paintings, which rank among his most famous works, while he lived in Arles in the south of France in 1888-89.

Sunflowers had a special significance for Van Gogh, who once wrote in a letter to a friend that they conveyed “gratitude.”