‘Suspicious’ blast injures 16 in Sweden

At least 16 people were injured, including four seriously, in an explosion that tore through an apartment building in Swedish city Gothenburg early yesterday, authorities said.

Emergency responders said the blast did not look like an accident, in a country that has suffered dozens of bombings or attempted bombings linked to violent criminal gangs in recent years.

Ambulances, fire trucks and emergency crews rushed the scene yesterday morning as thick smoke rose from the building.

The cause of the blast, which triggered a fire in the building after it occurred just before 5am in central Gothenburg, was not immediately known.

“The site has been closed off and rescue operations are underway,” said Hans-Jorgen Ostler, press spokesman for Sweden’s western regional police.

“As soon as the site is secured, we will begin a technical investigation to determine the cause of the fire and explosion.”

Local newspaper GP quoted police sources saying that they believed an explosive device could have been placed in one of the doorways.

Rescue operation chief John Pile said that while an investigation was needed “an explosion in a housing area, or an explosion in general, is not usually from natural causes.”

Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg’s largest, took in 16 people with injuries related to the blast and subsequent fire, press officer Ingrid Fredriksson said. “But it’s not certain there won’t be more, as this is an ongoing event.”