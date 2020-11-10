The story appears on
Page A8
November 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sydney set for muted New Year
New Year’s Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour will go ahead this year but will be shortened to just a few minutes and the city precinct will be restricted to those with restaurant, cafe and hotel bookings to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Prime harborside spots, normally coveted by thousands of revelers to watch the traditional 12-minute display, will be set aside for health workers who have been treating COVID-19 patients, and firefighters.
Although Australia has for weeks recorded just daily single new cases of COVID-19, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said numbers will be limited for the event in areas that typically draw thousands.
“New Year’s Eve celebrations will be a symbol of hope and optimism for next year,” Berejiklian said. “But unless you have a booking in a restaurant or cafe, please do not expect to go.” Those without a booking will be unable to gain access into the city.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.