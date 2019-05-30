Advanced Search

May 30, 2019

Syria pounds Idlib

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 May 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Syrian activists and rescuers say government warplanes and artillery have pounded the last rebel stronghold in the country, killing at least 14 people by midday. Yesterday’s attacks mark a month since government forces escalated their offensive on the rebel stronghold of Idlib in northwestern Syria, home to 3 million people. The UN has warned its humanitarian operations in the region are at risk.

