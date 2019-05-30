The story appears on
Page A11
May 30, 2019
Related News
Syria pounds Idlib
Syrian activists and rescuers say government warplanes and artillery have pounded the last rebel stronghold in the country, killing at least 14 people by midday. Yesterday’s attacks mark a month since government forces escalated their offensive on the rebel stronghold of Idlib in northwestern Syria, home to 3 million people. The UN has warned its humanitarian operations in the region are at risk.
