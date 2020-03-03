Taliban break partial truce with return to violence

Home » World

The Taliban resumed offensive operations against Afghan security forces yesterday, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and the United States.

The resumption comes only a day after President Ashraf Ghani said he would continue the partial truce at least until talks between Afghan officials and the Taliban commence, scheduled for March 10.

The truce held for one week following the signing of the historic accord in Doha and continued over the weekend.

“The reduction in violence has ended now and our operations will continue as normal,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahideen will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces.”

“We are fully ready for the intra-Afghan talks, but we are waiting for the release of our 5,000 prisoners,” he added.

“If our 5,000 prisoners — 100 or 200 more or less does not matter — do not get released there will be no intra-Afghan talks.” Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry, said the government is verifying whether or not the truce is over.

“We have not had any reports of any big attacks in the country yet,” he said.

Since the deal signing on Saturday, the Taliban have been publicly celebrating their self-proclaimed victory over the US.

Under the terms of the deal, foreign forces will leave Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with the Kabul government.

The dramatic decrease in attacks due to last week’s partial truce offered Afghans a rare opportunity to go about their daily lives without the fear of violence that has plagued the country for decades.

Ghani yesterday warned the insurgents he is not committed to a key clause in the Doha deal involving the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners.