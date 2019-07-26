Tanks, tsars: Russia tempts tourists

Home » World

Fancy a tank ride in the snow, then a night in a tsarist-era palace?

With ambitious plans to become one of the world’s top 10 travel destinations, Russia is offering tours off the beaten track and lifting visa restrictions to attract more visitors.

A year after it successfully hosted the FIFA World Cup, the country is looking for new ways to attract international visitors with the goal of more than doubling tourism revenues to US$25 billion by 2035.

“Young people will now be able to see Russia in a way their parents could not,” said Maya Lomidze, executive director of the Association of Russian Tour Operators.

Russia’s rich cultural heritage and its spectacular scenery ranging from subtropical Black Sea resorts to Siberia’s Lake Baikal and the volcanoes of Kamchatka make the country an obvious draw for visitors.

But the difficulty of obtaining visas, a lack of contemporary-style accommodation and transport links outside the main cities still put off many visitors.

Nearly 25 million tourists visited Russia last year, making it the world’s 16th most popular destination, according to the World Tourism Organization.

During last summer's World Cup, Russia offered visa-free entry for international fans.