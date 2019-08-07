Advanced Search

August 7, 2019

Tax on sugary drinks

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 7, 2019 | Print Edition

Romania yesterday announced plans to levy a tax on sugary soft drinks to combat obesity, following the lead of other European countries such as France. “This tax is aimed at discouraging consumption (of sugary drinks) and increasing public revenues, which could be spent on health and education,” the finance ministry said. “The obesity epidemic in the European Union is an enormous burden on health systems.” The new levy should raise 66 million euros (US$74 million) over the rest of 2019.

