November 23, 2020
Test shows Trump Jr has virus
Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms.
Trump Jr tested positive at the start of the week and has been “quarantining at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said.
“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”
Trump said on Saturday his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is doing “very well” in quarantine.
“My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you!” The president tweeted, following Friday’s disclosure that the 42-year-old Trump scion had become one of the nearly 12 million Americans infected by the coronavirus.
