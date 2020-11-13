Thai body seeks China travel bubble

Home » World

The Association of Thai Travel Agents yesterday submitted an open letter to Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry, urging it to allow entry for Chinese tourists by January under the travel bubble scheme.

The scheme will allow the entry of tourists without the need for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

ATTA president Vichit Prakobgosol yesterday said Thailand has the potential to create travel bubbles with China thanks to the long and firm relationship between the two countries and the ability to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said there are currently some low-risk provinces in China that have reported no new local cases for more than 150 days.

“However, as a precautionary measure, all tourists should continue to wear face masks during trips, download a tracking application and use services from operators with the tourism safety standard of the Safety and Health Administration.”

If Thailand can successfully set travel bubbles with China, the agency estimates the country will have at least 300,000 travelers per month and generate tourism income of more than 15 billion baht (US$495.7 million).

Vichit warned that if Thai borders remain closed with no new international arrivals by the first quarter next year, around 2 million workers in the tourism industry will lose their jobs. “The COVID-19 vaccine is likely to take until the middle of next year at the earliest to be successful. Thai tourism-related businesses can not wait for too long as they are already reeling from financial pain.”

Vichit said ATTA and other tourism associations have made an appointment with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss the travel bubble plan this month.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he did not have a problem with ATTA’s proposal.

“The first few groups of Chinese tourists arrivals posed no threat whatsoever.”

All of them tested negative for COVID-19 and, after finishing their 14-day quarantine, are out in the sun enjoying Thailand, he said.