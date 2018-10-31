The story appears on
October 31, 2018
Thai junta could soon allow rallies
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said yesterday a ban on political activity will be lifted by December in anticipation of a general election next year.
The military government has imposed a strict ban on all political activity since a 2014 military coup, citing the need for peace and order after months of street protests against a civilian government of then-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Opponents of military rule say the ban, backed up by legal action against those who violate it, has stifled dissent.
Last month, the government relaxed some restrictions, allowing political parties to resume organizing ahead of a general election due by May but still maintains a ban on public gathering of more than five people and political campaigning.
“On the lifting of the ban on political activities, we will consider it sometime at the end of November or early December depending on suitability,” Prayut told reporters after a meeting of his Cabinet was held in the northern town of Chiang Rai.
The ban forbids all political activity including the holding of gatherings and campaigning. The junta has said the ban on political activity has been necessary to preserve stability.
