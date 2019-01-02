Thailand to crown new king in May

Home » World

Thailand’s king will be officially crowned in elaborate ceremonies on May 4-6 as the latest ruler in the centuries-old monarchy, the royal palace said yesterday.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, has been serving since shortly after his father died in 2016 following a 70-year reign.

“His Majesty deems it fit to hold the coronation ceremony per royal traditions for the good fortune of the nation and the kingdom, to be enjoyed by the hopeful people,” a palace statement said.

In the three-day coronation, the king will be officially crowned on May 4 and a celebration procession will be held on May 5. The king will meet the public and foreign dignitaries on May 6, the palace said.

Vajiralongkorn, or King Rama X, became Thailand's constitutional monarch two years ago following the death of his revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, on October 13, 2016. His coronation has been delayed until after a year-long mourning period for Bhumibol.