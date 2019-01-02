The story appears on
Page A4
January 2, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Thailand to crown new king in May
Thailand’s king will be officially crowned in elaborate ceremonies on May 4-6 as the latest ruler in the centuries-old monarchy, the royal palace said yesterday.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, has been serving since shortly after his father died in 2016 following a 70-year reign.
“His Majesty deems it fit to hold the coronation ceremony per royal traditions for the good fortune of the nation and the kingdom, to be enjoyed by the hopeful people,” a palace statement said.
In the three-day coronation, the king will be officially crowned on May 4 and a celebration procession will be held on May 5. The king will meet the public and foreign dignitaries on May 6, the palace said.
Vajiralongkorn, or King Rama X, became Thailand's constitutional monarch two years ago following the death of his revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, on October 13, 2016. His coronation has been delayed until after a year-long mourning period for Bhumibol.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.