Thailand’s king sacks 6 ‘evil’ officials

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has dismissed six palace officials for “extremely evil” conduct, a palace announcement said yesterday, in a shake-up that come days after the sacking of the king’s royal consort.

The six included a woman, a senior police official and two royal guards, all of whom worked in the palace.

Two separate announcements published in the official royal gazette accused the six of severe disciplinary misconduct that caused harm to the royal service, and said they had been fired and stripped of all their official ranks.

“The king has ordered their dismissal from royal service ... because of their severe disciplinary misconduct and deeds that are considered extremely evil,” one of the announcements said.

Former Royal Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was stripped of her titles in an extraordinary announcement on Monday, less than three months after the king made her his royal noble consort — the first such appointment in almost a century.

She was accused of being “disloyal” and conducting a rivalry with Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, who married the king in May just days before his coronation.

Sineenat’s whereabouts since her dismissal are not known.

The statements did not directly link the six sacked officials to Sineenat’s dismissal.