November 27, 2018

The last word on this year

Source: AP | 00:16 UTC+8 November 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Misinformation is Dictionary.com’s word of the year. It comes on the tattered coattails of “toxic,” picked earlier this month by Oxford Dictionaries.

Dictionary.com linguist Jane Solomon said yesterday that debate over lies has been prominent in US politics and throughout the world in 2018. The site, with 90 million monthly users, picked “complicit” as the 2017 word of the year.

