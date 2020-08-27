The story appears on
Page A12
August 27, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tokyo looks at see-through public loos
Public toilets are usually a welcome sight to anyone who has had too much to drink, but some might do a double take when they come across the ones that have just opened in a Tokyo park.
Made of special glass, the cubicles become opaque when the lock is turned, but are otherwise completely see-through, with sinks, urinals and toilet bowls in full view.
The toilets were designed by architect Shigeru Ban as part of the Tokyo Toilet Project, which is backed by The Nippon Foundation, a nonprofit organization.
By installing stylish toilets in public spaces, the project hopes to change the common view that such facilities are dark and dirty places.
“It would be great to see the Tokyo Toilets become a model for toilets not just in Japan but across the world,” Nippon Foundation Program Director Hayato Hanaoka said.
Passers-by had mixed reactions.
“It’s really cool, but it wasn’t very relaxing,” said 28-year-old Arisa Komori, who was visiting the park with her friend and had used the toilet. “But it’s also pretty,” she laughed.
