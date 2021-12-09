Tokyo to OK same-sex marriage, leading Japan

Home » World

Tokyo will move to recognize same-sex partnerships, its governor said, becoming the largest city in Japan to do so, as activists push for national recognition.

Japan is the only nation of the Group of Seven countries that does not recognize same-sex unions, and its constitution stipulates that “marriage shall be only with the mutual consent of both sexes.”

But in recent years, local authorities across the country have made moves to recognize same-sex partnerships, and activists have filed lawsuits hoping to push the national government to reverse course.

“In response to the wishes of Tokyo residents and those concerned by this issue, we will draft a basic principle to recognize same-sex partnerships this fiscal year,” Governor Yuriko Koike announced late on Tuesday.

She added that the city planned to introduce the policy by the close of the financial year ending March 2023.

Activist group Marriage for All Japan welcomed the news in a tweet.

But it noted that “partnership doesn’t have the same legal effects as marriage.”

“National government, hurry up on (recognizing same-sex) marriage!”

But the move looks unlikely to spur immediate action by the national government, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying yesterday that “extremely careful discussion” would be needed on the issue.

“There shouldn’t be unjust discrimination or prejudice but the introduction of same-sex marriage is an issue that deals with the very foundation of what constitutes a family in our country,” Kishida told parliament. “So extremely careful discussions are needed.”

Opinion polls have generally found a majority in Japan back recognition of same-sex marriage, but the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been reluctant to push ahead with reforms.

Kishida has been cautious on social hot-button issues and said during his party’s leadership race this year that he had “not reached the point of accepting same-sex marriage.”