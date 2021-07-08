The story appears on
July 8, 2021
Tokyo to scrap Olympic torch relay from streets
The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo’s public roads, officials announced yesterday, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin.
And with coronavirus infections on the rise again in Japan, the government is expected to this week extend restrictions that are likely to affect how many fans — if any — can attend the Games.
The Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo tomorrow, but private torch-lighting ceremonies will replace the relay across the capital to prevent crowds gathering to watch, the city government said.
Right up to the opening ceremony on July 23, the torch ceremonies will be streamed online, with authorities urging spectators to watch them “in the comfort of your home.”
Only the relay leg in the Ogasawara islands — a remote archipelago 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo — will go ahead in public as scheduled.
The nationwide torch relay has been fraught with problems since it began in March, with almost half the legs disrupted in some way.
The relay was forced off public roads in famous tourist cities such as Kyoto and Hiroshima.
And it has also met with some public opposition, with a 53-year-old woman arrested on Sunday for squirting liquid from a water pistol towards a runner.
