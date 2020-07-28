The story appears on
Page A8
July 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Top Trump aide contracts virus
US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation said yesterday.
The White House has said staff are regularly tested, and O’Brien is the most senior official to be found positive.
He has been isolating at home and working remotely after apparently contracting the virus at a family event.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.