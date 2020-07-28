Advanced Search

July 28, 2020

Top Trump aide contracts virus

Source: Agencies | 00:07 UTC+8 July 28, 2020 | Print Edition

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation said yesterday.

The White House has said staff are regularly tested, and O’Brien is the most senior official to be found positive.

He has been isolating at home and working remotely after apparently contracting the virus at a family event.

