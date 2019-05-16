Advanced Search

May 16, 2019

Toughest abortion bill

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 May 16, 2019 | Print Edition

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the US, which places a near-total ban on the termination of pregnancy — even in cases of rape and incest — and could punish doctors who perform the procedure with life in prison. The text passed by the Republican-led Senate has been sent to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk for signature into law.

