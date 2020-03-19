Tracking system to combat outbreak

Home » World

Facebook and Google are in talks with the American federal government over potentially using individual’s personal data to track and combat the pandemic, US media reported.

The project would involve collecting location information from Americans’ smartphones and using it to anonymously map the spread of the disease and predict urgent medical needs.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Google spokesman Johnny Luu confirmed the company is “exploring ways that aggregated anonymized location information could help in the fight against the pandemic.”

The use of personal data in the US is highly sensitive in the wake of several scandals. In 2011, the National Security Agency was criticized for collecting phone records without permission.

Following an open letter from 50 scientists urging technology companies to act, pressure has mounted for Silicon Valley to use its expertise to fight the deadly virus.

“It is clear that large-scale efforts by technology platforms could tip the scales to contain the pandemic and save thousands if not millions of lives,” the doctors, epidemiologists and researchers wrote.

Among other suggestions, they recommended social networks broadcasting educational videos, Uber distributing disinfectant products to its drivers and Amazon limiting the number of masks and sanitizer gels that each person can purchase.

“A tracking system would better contain future epidemics,” the group of scientist wrote. “Tracking contacts between people has worked well in China, and such a tool would make this method usable on a large scale everywhere.”