Trump: I really work very long hours!

Donald Trump has pushed back at the suggestion he spends much of his work day taking it easy, as the White House kept up the hunt for the person behind a leak of his schedule.

According to details published last week by Axios, 60 percent of Trump’s work life is “executive time,” meaning unstructured time to make phone calls, read newspapers, tweet and watch television.

Seeking to set the record straight, the president said such free time should be viewed as “positive, not negative.”

“When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing,” Trump tweeted. “In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President.

“The fact is, when I took over as President, our Country was a mess. Depleted Military, Endless Wars, a potential War with North Korea, V.A., High Taxes & too many Regulations, Border, Immigration & HealthCare problems, & much more.”

“I had no choice but to work very long hours!” added Trump, who rarely has official work before 11am, according to information released by his press office.