Trump: No right to citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants

US President Donald Trump said he will seek to end the right of citizenship to children born in the United States to non-citizens and illegal immigrants in his latest bid to dramatically reshape immigration policies as he seeks to shore up Republicans ahead of next week’s congressional elections.

Trump would target the citizenship right through an executive order, he told the news website Axios in an interview published yesterday, a move that would prompt a legal fight.

The right of US citizenship is granted to US-born children under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which cannot be changed by the president.

It was unclear what specific action his order would pursue, and Trump gave no details. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This is blatantly unconstitutional,” said Omar Jadwat, head of the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project. “The president obviously cannot overturn the Constitution by executive order. The notion that he would even try is absurd.”

Changing an amendment in the Constitution would require the support of two-thirds of the US House of Representatives and the Senate and the backing of three-fourths of US state legislatures at a constitutional convention.

But Trump said he has talked to his legal counsel and was advised he could enact the change on his own. Asked about the dispute over such presidential powers, Trump stood by his comments.

“It’s in the process. It’ll happen,” he told Axios in the interview, which will air in full on the HBO pay cable channel on Sunday.

Trump, whose hard-line immigration stance helped him win the White House, has seized on the issue in recent weeks in the run-up to the November 6 vote that has Americans sharply divided and grappling with race and national identity.

Democrats and other critics have condemned the president’s rhetoric as inflammatory, urging Trump to tone down his language and calling on voters to use the elections as a way to reject such policies.

Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told MSNBC that Trump “was driving a false narrative on immigration” to stoke fear and turn it into an election issue.

On Monday, more than 5,200 troops were sent to help secure the Mexican border as a caravan of Central American migrants, mostly on foot, makes its way there, although it is unclear how many would arrive at the border or when.