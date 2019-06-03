The story appears on
June 3, 2019
Trump: UK should leave EU without deal
US President Donald Trump has waded into the most contentious issue in British politics by urging the UK government to leave the European Union without a deal if it can’t get better terms from EU leaders.
Trump told the Sunday Times that Britain should “walk away” from talks and refuse to pay a 39-billion-pound (US$49 billion) divorce bill if it doesn’t get better terms from the EU.
Trump also says Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, an outspoken advocate of leaving the EU without a deal, should be given a role in the negotiations. He told the newspaper that “(Farage) is a very smart person. They won’t bring him in. Think how well they would do if they did. They just haven’t figured that out yet.”
Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31 unless both sides agree to an extension. Britain’s position is in flux because Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down as party leader on Friday, setting in motion a race to succeed her and become prime minister.
Trump has also taken the unusual step of saying that Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” leader for the UK.
