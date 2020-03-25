Trump and Fauci having growing pains

Home » World

Dr Anthony Fauci says he can’t jump in front of the microphone to stop President Donald Trump from speaking at daily White House briefings on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert told Science magazine that Trump listens “even though we disagree on some things.”

“He goes his own way. He has his own style,” said Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”

On Friday, Fauci put a hand over his face when Trump injected a conspiracy theory into the proceeding by referring to the State Department as the “Deep State Department.” His brief hand movement and facial expression became an internet meme.

Asked if he’d been criticized for it, Fauci said, “No comment.”

Trump and Fauci sparred politely but publicly last week over whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with the disease.

Asked about being present when things are said that he disagrees with, Fauci said, “I don’t disagree with the substance. It is expressed in a way that I would not express it, because it could lead to some misunderstanding about what the facts are about a given subject.”

“I like Dr Fauci a lot,” Trump said when questioned about Fauci’s absence from Monday’s briefing.