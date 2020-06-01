Trump calls for a new G7 line-up

Home » World

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Trump said the G7, which groups the world’s most advanced economies, was a “very outdated group of countries.”

“I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world,” Trump said.

It was unclear whether Trump’s desire to invite the additional countries was a bid to permanently expand the G7. On several previous occasions, he suggested Russia be added, given what he called Moscow’s global strategic importance.

The decision to postpone the G7 summit is a retreat for Trump, who had sought to host the group of major industrialized countries as a demonstration that the United States was returning to normal after the coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 103,000 Americans.

Trump had canceled an in-person G7 meeting scheduled for March as the virus spread, but had recently sought to revive it.