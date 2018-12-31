The story appears on
Page A5
December 31, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trump has a twitter tantrum for border wall
Cooped up in the White House after canceling a vacation to his private Florida club, US President Donald Trump fired Twitter barbs at Democrats on Saturday as talks to end a week-long partial government shutdown remained at a stalemate.
As the disruption in federal services and public employees’ pay appeared set to continue into the new year, there were no signs of any substantive negotiation between the blame-trading parties. Trump held out for billions in federal funds for a border wall between the US and Mexico, which Democrats have said they were intent on blocking.
Trump tweeted Saturday that he was “in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security.” But there has been little direct contact between the sides during the stalemate, and Trump did not ask Republicans, who hold a monopoly on power in Washington for another five days, to keep Congress in session.
As he called for Democrats to negotiate on the wall, Trump brushed off criticism that his administration bore any responsibility for the recent deaths of two migrant children in Border Patrol custody.
Trump claimed the deaths were “strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.”
His comments on Twitter came as his Homeland Security secretary met medical professionals and ordered policy changes meant to better protect children detained at the border.
Trump earlier had upped the brinkmanship by threatening anew to close the border with Mexico to press Congress to cave to his demand for money to pay for a wall.
