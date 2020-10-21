The story appears on
Trump hits Fauci as a ‘disaster’
US President Donald Trump called infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci a “disaster” on Monday, airing his frustration with the scientist during a call meant to reassure campaign staff he has a path to presidential election victory on November 3, despite trailing in opinion polls.
Trump and Fauci have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the United States and weakened the Republican president’s case for re-election.
Fauci, 79, who has served under Republican and Democratic presidents and is one of the most admired scientists in the US, has urged COVID-19 continue to be taken seriously. Trump has suggested the worst has passed.
“Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” Trump said.
Fauci has openly complained about being included, out of context, in a Trump campaign advertisement. He said in a CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday he was not surprised Trump contracted the virus.
Trump, speaking from his signature hotel in Las Vegas ahead of two rallies in Arizona, said Fauci bombed during TV interviews but that it would be “a bigger bomb if you fire him.”
