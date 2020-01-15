The story appears on
Page A15
January 15, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trump may make first trip to India
US President Donald Trump may visit India next month, for what would be his first visit to India since he took office three years ago.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to build close ties with Washington, had previously invited Trump to attend India’s annual Republic Day parade this month.
However, US officials said that it would clash with the president’s State of the Union address.
“There has been an open invitation for him to visit, both sides are working out the dates,” one source said.
Another source said Trump could come in the second half of February and that he may visit a second city besides the capital Delhi.
The Indian foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment.
India and the United States have built close political and security ties.
But in recent years trade frictions have come to the fore.
Trump has frequently named India as one of the countries with the highest tariffs in the world and withdrawn a key trade concession for that reason.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.