January 15, 2020

Trump may make first trip to India

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 January 15, 2020 | Print Edition

US President Donald Trump may visit India next month, for what would be his first visit to India since he took office three years ago.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to build close ties with Washington, had previously invited Trump to attend India’s annual Republic Day parade this month.

However, US officials said that it would clash with the president’s State of the Union address.

“There has been an open invitation for him to visit, both sides are working out the dates,” one source said.

Another source said Trump could come in the second half of February and that he may visit a second city besides the capital Delhi.

The Indian foreign ministry did not have an immediate comment.

India and the United States have built close political and security ties.

But in recent years trade frictions have come to the fore.

Trump has frequently named India as one of the countries with the highest tariffs in the world and withdrawn a key trade concession for that reason.

