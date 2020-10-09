Trump rejects plans for virtual debate

Home » World

US President Donald Trump yesterday rejected plans for a virtual debate on October 15 with Democratic rival Joe Biden, a format switch intended to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in light of Trump’s infection, and said he feels well enough to resume campaign rallies.

The first debate between the two, held last week before Trump disclosed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, descended into chaos with the Republican US president interrupting both Biden and the moderator throughout. Trump expressed concern that the new virtual format announced by the nonpartisan commission in charge of presidential debates could lead to his microphone getting cut off during the encounter.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate, that’s not what debating is all about,” Trump told Fox Business. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate — it’s ridiculous and then they cut you off whenever they want.”

Trump’s decision marked the latest whiplash development in the presidential race ahead of the November 3 election. Biden leads in nationwide opinion polls but they show a tighter race in many of the battleground states that may decide the election.

Biden told reporters he would follow the recommendations of the debate commission. Biden said he did not know what action he would take if Trump refused to take part. “We don’t know what the president’s going to do. He changes his mind every second,” he said.