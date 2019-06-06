Trump retracts NHS ‘is on the table’ comment

Home » World

US President Donald Trump rowed back yesterday on his comments that Britain’s much-loved National Health Service should be opened up to US private companies in a post-Brexit trade deal.

The US leader also softened his tone on UK Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Trump sparked outrage across Britain’s political divide by telling a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May that “everything is on the table” in talks on a post-Brexit US-UK free trade deal — including the NHS health service.

Britons treasure their free health-care system and fear its partial privatization. Some suggest that US pharmaceutical companies would hike the price of medications and other basic services.

Trump was asked about the NHS at a press event on Tuesday but later backtracked on what he originally said.

“I don’t see it being on the table,” Trump said. “Somebody asked me a question today and I say ‘everything’s up for negotiation’ because everything is but that’s something that I would not consider part of trade.”

Trump sowed more confusion by suggesting that he was not opposed to either meeting Corbyn or dealing with him should he ever become UK prime minister.

The self-avowed socialist delivered a fiery speech at an anti-Trump rally on Tuesday and boycotted Monday’s reception for the US president at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump said he had turned down Corbyn’s request for a private meeting because he was “a negative force.”

Trump later said he might meet Corbyn after all.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate to meet him but I would. I certainly would have no problem with it,” Trump said. “I think it’s a long shot when you say that, you know, I don’t, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”