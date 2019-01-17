The story appears on
Page A9
January 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trump urged to delay State of the Union
The top Democrat in Congress yesterday urged US President Donald Trump to postpone his upcoming annual State of the Union address, citing security shortcomings due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.
Trump was due to deliver his speech on January 29.
“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has reopened for this address or for you to consider delivering (it) in writing to the Congress on January 29,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to the president.
The US is in the grips of its longest-ever government shutdown, with about 25 percent of it shuttered.
The US Secret Service, which is charged with the protection of the president, provides security for events such as the State of the Union.
“Both the US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have not been funded for 26 days now — with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs,” Pelosi noted in her letter.
The notion that Trump, a billionaire businessman who dramatically boosted his national prominence through his reality television show “The Apprentice,” would send in a written version of his address seems quaint in today’s screen-dominated digital era.
