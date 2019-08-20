Trump’s Greenland idea hit as ‘absurd’

Home » World

Greenland is not for sale and US President Donald Trump’s idea of buying the semi-autonomous Danish territory in the Arctic from Denmark is “an absurd discussion,” Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister, said.

Frederiksen, who was visiting the world’s largest island to meet Greenland’s Premier Kim Kielsen, said: “Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant.”

Frederiksen said on Sunday the Arctic, with resources that Russia and others could exploit for commercial gain, “is becoming increasingly important to the entire world community.”

Retreating ice could uncover potential oil and mineral resources in Greenland which, if successfully tapped, could dramatically change the island’s fortunes.

However, no oil has yet been found in Greenlandic waters and 80 percent of the island is covered by an ice sheet that is up to 3 kilometers thick, which means exploration is only possible in coastal regions.

Even there, conditions are far from ideal due to the long winter with frozen ports, 24-hour darkness and temperatures below minus 30 degrees Celsius in the northern parts.

Trump is expected to visit Denmark next month.