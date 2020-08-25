Trump’s adviser resigns

Home » World

KELLYANNE Conway, one of US President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month.

Conway, Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid, then became a senior counselor to the president. She informed Trump of her decision in the Oval Office.

Conway cited a need to spend time with her four children in a resignation letter she posted Sunday night. Her husband, George, had become an outspoken Trump critic and her family a subject of Washington’s rumor mill. “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” she wrote on Sunday. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

She is still slated to speak at the Republican National Convention this week. Her husband, an attorney who renounced Trump after the 2016 campaign, had become a member of the Lincoln Project, an outside group of Republicans devoted to defeating Trump.

The politically adversarial marriage generated much speculation in the Beltway and online. George Conway also announced on Sunday that he was taking a leave of absence from both Twitter and the Lincoln Project.