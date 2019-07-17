Trump’s ‘go back home’ tweets deemed xenophobic

Home » World

Defiant in the face of widespread censure, US President Donald Trump escalated his demand for four Democratic congresswomen of color to leave the US “right now,” stoking the discord that helped send him to the White House and claiming “many people agree with me.”

The four lawmakers fired back, condemning what they called “xenophobic bigoted remarks” and renewing calls for Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings.

Trump had called on the four to “go back” to their “broken and crime-infested” countries in tweets that have been widely denounced as racist. His remarks were directed at representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the US.

The episode served notice that Trump is willing to again rely on incendiary rhetoric on issues of race and immigration to preserve his political base in the leadup to the 2020 election. He shrugged off the criticism.

“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump said on Monday at the White House. “A lot of people love it, by the way.”

At the Capitol, there was near-unanimous condemnation from Democrats and a rumble of discontent from a subset of Republicans, but notably not from the party’s congressional leaders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Trump’s campaign slogan truly means he wants to “make America white again,” announced on Monday that the House would vote on a resolution condemning his new comments. The resolution “strongly condemns” Trump’s “racist comments” and says they “have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

In response, Trump tweeted anew yesterday about the four congresswomen: “Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad!”

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s White House nominee in 2012 and now one of the president’s most vocal GOP critics, said Trump’s comments were “destructive, demeaning and disunifying.”

Trump dug in: “If you’re not happy in the US, if you’re complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now.”