July 19, 2019
Turkey: F-35 fighter ban will not hurt
Turkish defense companies may face temporary losses after a US decision to remove Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program but the industry will emerge stronger as a result, the head of Turkey’s Defence Industry Directorate said yesterday.
The United States says it is removing Turkey from the F-35 jet program over its purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, which Washington says could compromise the stealth capabilities of the F-35 jets.
Turkey has dismissed those concerns and last week took delivery of the first shipment of S-400 parts, prompting Wednesday’s decision by Washington to end Turkey’s involvement in the F-35 program.
Turkish firms had been producing F-35 parts and Ankara had ordered more than 100 of the jets.
The head of Turkey’s defense industry body Ismail Demir said the move was unilateral and not in line with the agreement signed between the parties.
Demir added Turkey would continue meeting its commitments until its exclusion is finalized.
