Turkey bids to halt pushback of migrants

Home » World

Turkey deployed 1,000 special police forces along its border with Greece yesterday to halt the pushback of migrants towards its territory, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, adding that 164 migrants had been wounded by Greek authorities.

Soylu’s comments come amid a war of words between Ankara and Athens following Turkey’s decision to abandon a 2016 deal with the European Union to halt illegal migration flows heading to Europe in return for billions of euros in aid. Since then, thousands of migrants have rushed to the Turkish border with Greece in hope of crossing into Europe.

Ankara has accused Greek authorities of injuring and killing migrants near the border. Athens rejects the accusation, saying Turkish police helped migrants cross the border illegally.

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern border province of Edirne, Soylu said Greek police wounded scores of migrants trying to cross the border.

“They wounded 164 people and tried to push 4,900 people back to Turkey,” he said. “We are deploying 1,000 special-force police to the border system to prevent the pushback.”

Turkey, locked in a military conflict with Russia and Syria, hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees and has said it cannot handle more. It wants the EU to forcefully back its efforts in Syria and deliver more funds to care for the nearly one-million people displaced there.

Greece has repelled nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross into its territory since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who successfully made it through, government sources said.

Greek border guards prevented nearly 7,000 attempts in 24 hours alone.

In the last week, it has prevented almost 35,000 from crossing its border from Turkey and arrested 244 people who managed to get through.