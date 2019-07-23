Turkey confident Trump will hold off on sanctions

Home » World

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said yesterday he was convinced US President Donald Trump did not want to impose sanctions over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

The US president has taken a soft line on Turkey over its purchase of the S-400 system — which was delivered on July 13 — saying on Thursday that he did not envisage sanctions “for now.”

But Washington did respond by kicking Turkey out of its F-35 fighter jet program — a loss of billions of dollars for Turkish defence contractors.

“Trump does not want to impose sanctions on Turkey,” said Cavusoglu in an interview with TV station TGRT Haber.

Cavusoglu added that “when Trump promises something, he does his best to stick to it but there are different points of view in the United States.”

It is up to US lawmakers to decide on further punishing Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which prescribes penalties for countries that deal with Russia’s defense sector.

But Cavusoglu said he expected Trump to waive any potential sanctions imposed by the US Congress.

“That is our expectation,” he told TGRT Haber.

He also said exclusion from the F-35 program could force Turkey to look elsewhere for new fighter jets.