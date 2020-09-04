Advanced Search

September 4, 2020

Twitter confirms Modi account hacked

Source: Agencies | 00:09 UTC+8 September 4, 2020 | Print Edition

Twitter confirmed yesterday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity with Modi’s website account and has taken steps to secure it.

“We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

Modi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the tweets posted on the hacked account.

With over 2.5 million followers, the account “@narendramodi_in” is the official Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website and the Narendra Modi mobile application.

Modi’s personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers.

