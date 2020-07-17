Twitter investigating massive hack targeting big name users

Home » World

Twitter is investigating a massive hack in which high-profile users from Elon Musk to Joe Biden had their accounts hijacked by scammers, who the social network believes targeted its employees to gain access to internal systems.

Posts trying to dupe people into sending hackers the virtual currency Bitcoin were tweeted by the official accounts of Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and hundreds of others on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump’s account, which has more than 83 million followers, was not among those targeted.

“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” Twitter said.

“They used this access to take control of many highly-visible ... accounts,” the company said, adding that it was investigating “what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed.”

The fraudulent posts, which were largely deleted, said people had 30 minutes to send US$1,000 in the cryptocurrency, promising they would receive twice as much in return.

One tweet from the account of Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said: “I am doubling all payments sent to the Bitcoin address below. You send US$1,000 and I will send US$2,000 back!”

The fake messages that appeared on other famous accounts made similar promises of instant riches.

One version of the scam invited people to click on a link at which they would be exploited.

The BBC reported that a website address in some of the tweets had been registered under the name “Anthony Elias,” a play on the words “an alias.”

A total of 12.58 bitcoins — worth almost US$116,000 — were transferred to e-mail addresses mentioned in the tweets, according to the website Blockchain.com, which monitors crypto transactions.

“Tough day for us at Twitter,” chief executive Jack Dorsey said in a tweet.

“We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.”

Twitter said it had locked down the affected accounts and removed the tweets posted by the hackers.

“Most accounts should be able to Tweet again,” the Twitter support team said in an evening update, having earlier temporarily disabled all posts from verified accounts with an official blue check mark.

But the firm told users that it “may take further actions and will update you if we do.”

Several experts said the incident raised questions about Twitter’s security.

“It’s clear the company is not doing enough to protect itself,” said Oren Falkowitz, former CEO of Area 1 Security.

US Senator Josh Hawley tweeted a letter to Dorsey, expressing concern over privacy for the San Francisco-based company’s millions of users worldwide.

“I am concerned that this event may represent not merely a coordinated set of separate hacking incidents but rather a successful attack on the security of Twitter itself,” he said.

Shares of Twitter Inc dropped more than 4 percent in pre-market trading yesterday.