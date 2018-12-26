The story appears on
UK bans pet shop sales of kittens, pups
Britain is banning pet shops from selling puppies and kittens in a bid to crack down on animal exploitation and abuse.
The government said it will roll out the legislation next year, after holding public consultations that showed 95 percent support for the ban.
“This will mean that anyone looking to buy or adopt a puppy or kitten under 6 months must either deal directly with the breeder or with an animal re-homing center,” the Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs said on Sunday as part of its Christmas animal welfare push.
The measure is commonly called Lucy’s Law in honor of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that was rescued from a puppy farm in Wales in 2013.
Lucy, who died in 2016, spent most of her life in a cage and was unable to breed because of her lack of movement.
Activist Lisa Garner took her home and launched a social media awareness campaign that changed the way Britons get their pets. The government said the new law would help “end the terrible welfare conditions found in puppy farming and solve a range of existing animal welfare issues.”
The government believes the ban will keep “high volume, low welfare breeders” — both licensed and unlicensed — from flooding pet shops with puppies and kittens raised in unethical conditions.
The department released no estimate on how many sales the new legislation would affect.
But London’s Battersea Dogs Home chief Claire Horton said the rules will “make sure the nation’s much-loved pets get the right start in life.”
Battersea has been the focus of several popular TV series about pet rescues and care that reflected Britons’ general affection for cats and dogs.
Britain’s People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals veterinary charity said 49 percent of UK adults own at least one pet.
