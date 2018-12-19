UK court jails ‘Nazi’ pair

Home » World

A BRITISH court yesterday sentenced a fanatical neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Adolf Hitler to prison for belonging to a group banned under anti-terror laws.

Adam Thomas was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and his Portuguese partner Claudia Patatas to five years by judge Melbourne Inman at Birmingham Crown Court. Thomas, 22, and Patatas, 38, were among six people sentenced for membership of National Action, which in 2016 became the first right-wing group banned under anti-terror laws.

Inman said the group had “horrific” goals: “the overthrow of democracy... by serious violence and murder, and the imposition of a Nazi-style state which would eradicate whole sections of society by such violence and mass-murder.”