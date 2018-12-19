The story appears on
Page A9
December 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
UK court jails ‘Nazi’ pair
A BRITISH court yesterday sentenced a fanatical neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Adolf Hitler to prison for belonging to a group banned under anti-terror laws.
Adam Thomas was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and his Portuguese partner Claudia Patatas to five years by judge Melbourne Inman at Birmingham Crown Court. Thomas, 22, and Patatas, 38, were among six people sentenced for membership of National Action, which in 2016 became the first right-wing group banned under anti-terror laws.
Inman said the group had “horrific” goals: “the overthrow of democracy... by serious violence and murder, and the imposition of a Nazi-style state which would eradicate whole sections of society by such violence and mass-murder.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.