The story appears on
Page A11
July 3, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
UK ditches virus rules in favor of holiday sun
The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end the coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday.
The newspaper said the UK would shortly lift a ban on non-essential travel to nearly all EU destinations, the British territories including Bermuda and Gibraltar, and Turkey, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.
A spokesman for the transport ministry declined immediate comment.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been grappling with how to open up international travel after it imposed a two-week quarantine for arrivals, which has added to the woes of the shuttered tourism and travel industry.
Britain said on Friday that it would ditch a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from countries such as France, Greece and Spain.
Simon Clarke, a junior housing, communities and local government minister, said the government was working on an announcement on travel.
“We will provide this announcement as soon as it is safe,” Clarke told Sky. “We will be talking further about the issue this week.”
“Clearly we want to get the tourism sector back on its feet as quickly as we can,” he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.