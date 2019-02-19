UK snubs Trump on return of jihadists

Home » World

The British government has rebuffed US President Donald Trump’s call to take back alleged UK jihadists captured in Syria and try them at home.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that Washington was “asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial.” His comments came with diehard Islamic State group fighters trapped in the last pocket of their crumbling “caliphate” in Syria.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said yesterday the fighters should be put on trial in places where they committed their crimes.

“Foreign fighters should be brought to justice in accordance with due legal process in the most appropriate jurisdiction. Where possible, this should be in the region where the crimes had been committed,” he said.

US allies have been grappling for weeks with what to do with foreign fighters detained in the war-ravaged country by Kurdish-led forces.

The issue’s urgency was raised in Britain after a London school girl who joined the IS in 2015 resurfaced in a Syrian refugee camp last week.

Shamima Begum told British media she wanted to come back to London to raise a baby she gave birth to this weekend.