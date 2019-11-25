The story appears on
UK truck deaths: Man charged for trafficking
A 23-year-old man has been charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigeration truck in Britain.
Christopher Kennedy, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in Essex, southeast England, today, police said.
He has been charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation, and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of British immigration law.
Kennedy was arrested early Friday on the M40 motorway.
The bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigeration trailer on an industrial estate east of London in Essex, on October 23.
The trailer had earlier arrived on a cargo ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.
Truck driver Mo Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, has appeared in court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.
He is scheduled to appear at an administrative hearing at a London court today.
Another man from Northern Ireland, 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison, is facing extradition proceedings for the same charges and appeared in court in Dublin on Thursday.
The case was adjourned.
