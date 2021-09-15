UK’s Prince Andrew to fight court

Home » World

Britain’s Prince Andrew will contest a US court’s jurisdiction over a civil suit brought by a woman who says he sexually abused her when she was a teenager.

His lawyers will also say the prince has not been served legal papers in the case, despite claims by his accuser’s legal team.

Court papers filed in New York said attorney Andrew Brettler would represent Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, “for the purpose of contesting purported service of process and challenging jurisdiction.”

Accuser Virginia Giuffre says she was “lent out” for underage sex by late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking minors.

Giuffre sued Andrew last month, alleging he sexually abused her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago, when Giuffre was under 18.

Giuffre also claims Andrew abused her at Epstein’s New York mansion and on Little St. James, Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew, 61, has denied claims he had sex with Giuffre and said he has no recollection of meeting her.

Giuffre sued Andrew under the Child Victims Act, as she was 17 at the time of the alleged offenses.

An agent for Giuffre said in an affidavit last week that he handed the papers to a police officer at the main gates of Andrew’s property on August 27, but did not meet him personally.